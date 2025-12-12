Kravchenko denied rumours of resignation: I know everyone who is working against me, I will come for each of you personally (updated)

The Prosecutor General's Office has denied rumours about Ruslan Kravchenko's resignation. It is noted that information on certain Telegram channels about the alleged resignation of Prosecutor General Kravchenko is unreliable.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the PGO.

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"The Prosecutor General has not submitted any resignation statements. He is at his workplace and is fully performing his duties," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy must resign. There is no other way out of crisis – Honcharenko

Update

Later, Kravchenko personally denied rumours about his resignation.

"I have not resigned and do not intend to resign. I am still in my position.

And I continue to perform the duties of Prosecutor General.

I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution. You don't need to wear masks; I will come for each of you personally.

I remain where I promised to be, where it is most difficult. We continue to work, we do not relax," the statement said.