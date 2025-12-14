Enemy massively attacked Odesa region with drones: energy and industrial infrastructure was damaged
Last night, the enemy launched another massive attack on the territory of the Odesa region using strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There is damage
As noted, damage to energy, transport, industrial, and civil infrastructure facilities has been recorded.
No information about casualties has been received.
Critical infrastructure runs on generators
According to the RMA, all relevant services are operating on the ground. Resilience centers have been set up to assist the population. Critical infrastructure is running on generators.
Everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences of the latest attack as quickly as possible.
Rescue workers and municipal services are fully engaged, law enforcement officers are recording yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population.
What preceded it?
- We remind you that on the night of December 13, Russian troops launched a massive strike on critical and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region.
- It was also reported that electricity and water are unavailable in Odessa, and restoration work has begun.
- According to the MBA, the timing for restoring electricity and water supply in Odesa is currently unknown.
- On December 14, some Ukrzaliznytsia trains were canceled in the Odesa region.
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