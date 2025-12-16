Nothing indicates Putin’s readiness for peace: it is important to continue pressure on Russia and military support for Ukraine, - Schoof

We must continue to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine in every way possible, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no willingness to make peace.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Putin is not ready for peace

The question remains whether Putin is finally serious about taking steps toward peace. So far, there is no indication of this. That is why we must continue to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine in every way possible, especially with military support. For example, we will accelerate the allocation of €700 million next year, and we have already contributed an additional €250 million for the purchase of ammunition for F-16s and air defense systems in the United States (PURL initiative. – Ed. )," he said.

Read more: Without holding Russia accountable, there can be no just peace, - Schoof

Support for Ukraine

Schoof emphasized that the Netherlands is doing everything possible to quickly "convert financial commitments into equipment that can be delivered, what Ukraine needs."

"We must continue to enable Ukraine to continue this fight, which is extremely important. But also to ensure peace, recovery, and sustainability," he added.