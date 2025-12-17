Second man killed in day in Kherson region due to attacks by Russian invaders

A resident of Kherson died as a result of a Russian drone attack

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the tragedy

"Russian terrorists have taken the life of another resident of Kherson. A man was killed in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of an enemy UAV attack. His identity is currently being established by the relevant services. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Prokudin wrote.

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported the death of a resident of the village of Dariivka in the Kherson district as a result of an attack by a Russian drone.

"At around 1:20 p.m., Russians attacked a motorcyclist in Dariivka with a drone. As a result of the enemy strike, a 57-year-old man suffered fatal injuries," Prokudin said.

Watch more: FPV drones of "Khyzhak" brigade destroyed group of Russian assault troops in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO