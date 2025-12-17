National Police investigator Drozd bought business-class property for $100,000. This does not match her declaration – media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In 2020, Liudmyla Drozd, a senior investigator with the National Police in Odesa region, bought property in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi business-class residential complex. However, she paid more for the apartment and two parking spaces than her declaration for that year showed, the equivalent of $100,000.

This is stated in hromadske’s investigation "The Drozd Family Nest," Censor.NET reports.

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Drozd's assets

Drozd is said to be living in the 107.9 sq m apartment with her husband, Vitalii Drozd, deputy head of the First Investigative Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv. The market value of such housing as of late 2025 exceeds $300,000.

As of today, the property is registered in the name of Liudmyla Drozd’s mother, Olena Lysenko. However, in 2020, it was Liudmyla Drozd herself who purchased the property rights to the apartment.

According to investigative journalists, she paid approximately 2,014,493 hryvnia, or over $75,000, for the apartment. According to real estate market data, the market value of such an apartment at that time could have been twice as high.

False asset declaration

Drozd also paid more than UAH 600,000, over $24,000, for two parking spaces in the same building.

By September 1, 2020, she was required to pay the full cost of both the apartment and the parking spaces, exactly $100,000, or more than UAH 2.6 million, in total. As confirmation, she received a certificate stating that the payment had been made in full.

At the same time, hromadske journalists did not find such funds in Drozd’s 2020 declaration. She declared the purchase only the following year, when she registered ownership rights to the real estate.

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That same year, her father gifted her UAH 3,000,000, and in 2021, the figures in her declaration already matched.

To obtain clarification regarding the property and income, investigative journalists called Liudmyla Drozd. At first, she agreed to speak later, but further attempts to reach her led nowhere.

Parking spaces and companies linked to the Drozd family

In 2024, Liudmyla gifted both the parking spaces and the apartment to her mother, Olena Lysenko, although she continues to use the property.

The woman’s mother works as the head of a kindergarten in Kropyvnytskyi. In her spare time, she runs a business, though not very successfully.

The company Dzherelo Trade is fully owned by Olena. The firm trades in grain, tobacco, animal feed, fuel, metals, timber and more. However, the company posted its biggest profit in 2018, earning UAH 100,000 net.

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The company Haleonstroi, which manufactures tires, is half-owned by Olena Lysenko. It is run by her husband and Liudmyla Drozd’s father, Ihor Lysenko. Six years ago, the company’s VAT registration was revoked due to tax debts running into the millions.

In addition, according to the investigation, Liudmila Drozd's parents' company purchased goods from other companies that simply did not exist. At the same time, the firm reported either negative or very low net profits, except in 2017 when it earned about UAH 500,000 net.

A not particularly profitable business and past multi-million debts did not prevent Liudmyla’s father from gifting his daughter UAH 6,000,000 in 2021–2022, and buying himself a 2023 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG last year. The man refused to explain to journalists where the money came from.

In 2024, a 2022 Audi A4 ended up in the ownership of Liudmyla Drozd’s mother, Olena, and the investigator herself now uses the car. The total value of the two vehicles owned by her parents exceeds $100,000.

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