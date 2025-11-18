Understated property prices, hidden Bentley and his wife’s jewellery: how deputy head of Odesa tax office Khandusenko lives

Dmytro Khandusenko, deputy head of the Odesa tax office, declares his property and million-hryvnia assets at prices understated dozens of times. Meanwhile, his wife flaunts a blue Bentley and trips to Paris and Lake Como on Instagram.

This is according to an investigation by Nikcenter, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The tax official's real estate

In 2023, Khandusenko purchased real estate worth approximately 25 million hryvnia, despite having an official income five times lower.

In that year, while working for the State Audit Service, Khandusenko became the owner of a number of assets.

The official declared an apartment in Odesa with an area of 210 square metres (33 Shevchenko Avenue). According to agencies, the market value of such housing is approximately 14 million hryvnias. Based on journalists’ calculations, Khandusenko managed to buy it at a price 14 times lower.

Photo: Nikcenter

Also, according to the declaration, in 2023, Khandusenko purchased premises with an area of over 70 square metres for almost 700,000 hryvnias. However, this property was no longer listed in the declaration submitted for 2024.

Photo: Nikcenter

Photo: Nikcenter

In addition, in 2023 the official purchased a 1.24-hectare plot in the village of Velykodolynske in Odesa region for 31,000 hryvnias, while the market price of such land is about 12 million hryvnias.

After journalists asked Khandusenko to comment on the understated prices in his declaration, the official submitted a corrected document.

In the new declaration for 2023, submitted on 30 October 2025, Khandusenko indicated that the 12,487-square-metre plot is located in a different settlement — the village of Myrne in Odesa region. And its value allegedly is even lower — 25,736 hryvnias.

As Nikcenter found, land in this settlement is cheaper than in Velykodolynske, but still several times more expensive than stated in Khandusenko’s declaration.

For that same year, 2023, Khandusenko declared 5.4 million hryvnias in income, including four million from entrepreneurial activity.

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The luxurious life of his wife on social media

According to the investigation, the family’s luxurious lifestyle is not limited to real estate. In December 2023, the tax official’s wife, Daria Kochurina (now Khandusenko), boasted that she had "picked up the car she’d been waiting for for nine months" — a blue Bentley Continental GT worth over $400,000.

Photo: Nikcenter

This car is not listed in the official's declarations. Daria herself explained that the Bentley allegedly belongs to her former common-law husband, Vitaliy Boyarsky, who "took" the car and only returned it in May 2025.

Photo: Nikcenter

However, this is not the only luxury car. At the end of 2024, the family purchased a new Land Rover Range Rover worth over 10 million hryvnias, which was leased to his wife.

Khandusenko himself apparently drives a 2013 Range Rover, which he received from his father in 2022. The price of such a car varies from $30,000 to about $50,000.

Photo: Nikcenter

Among the family's expensive purchases, investigators also note the jewellery declared by Kochurina. In September 2024, she became the owner of a diamond ring worth 520,000 hryvnias.

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Million-dollar loan

Nikcenter journalists also drew attention to a loan of 16.7 million hryvnias, which the official's wife took out in 2023 from Yevhenii Konovalov. A person with this name is the co-founder of Rostdorstroi LLC, one of the largest contractors of the Odessa City Council.

"Since 2023, proceedings have been underway to invalidate a contract for the capital repair and stabilisation of hazardous sections of the Hadzhybey Estuary dam in Odesa worth more than 62 million hryvnias. One of the prosecution’s demands, acting in the interests of the state — in particular the Southern Office of the State Audit Service — is to apply bilateral restitution and recover almost 40 million hryvnias from Rostdorstroy LLC in favour of the Odesa City Council’s capital construction department, with compensation to the company for the value of the work performed," the investigation states.

This indicates that the wife of the deputy head of the Odesa tax office is taking a 16.7-million-hryvnia loan from the very company he is in litigation with.

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