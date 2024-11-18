Losses amounting to over UAH 56 million: former heads of Dnipropetrovsk tax authorities detained for helping companies avoid paying VAT. PHOTOS

SBI officers detained and served suspicion notices to former executives of the State Tax Service in Dnipropetrovsk region, who caused losses to the state of at least UAH 56 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, in 2020, the then manager incited her subordinates to develop a money-making scheme.

For several years - 2020-2023 - tax officials at various levels allowed risky businesses to supply goods without paying VAT.









How did the scheme work?

"To cover up the fraud, the head issued an order "On Establishment of an Analytical Group" in the tax office, which included the executives she selected. This order allowed for full control over the monitoring of tax invoice registration and selection of potential 'clients'," the SBI explained.

It is documented that the tax authorities deliberately prevented the suspension of registration of 36 tax invoices within the statutory period without the appropriate replenishment of the electronic account in the electronic VAT administration system.

