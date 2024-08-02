Employee of Ministry of Justice and her accomplice are exposed for machinations with complaints consideration by Office of Countering Raiding

The chief specialist of one of the departments of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and her accomplice have been served a notice of suspicion on the fact of fraud committed on a particularly large scale.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, in June 2024, the chief specialist of the department seized USD 2,600 from the head of a farm by deception and breach of trust. In exchange for these funds, she was supposed to postpone the date of consideration of his complaint to the Office for Combating Raiding and assist in a positive outcome of its consideration.

Subsequently, the suspect had the intention to re-acquire his funds in the total amount of about USD 120 thousand, allegedly for entering information about the right to use agricultural land plots into the real estate register.









Law enforcement officers detained the suspect and her accomplice on the transfer of part of the funds - USD 30 thousand.