1,500 Russian occupiers arrived in Sloviansk area to reinforce assaults, - Defence Forces
The situation in the Sloviansk area remains difficult but is under the control of the Defense Forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 11th Army Corps.
As noted, units of the 54th Mechanized Brigade, 10th Guards Brigade, and 81st Airborne Brigade are defending the areas around the settlements of Serebryanka, Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Pazeno, Siversk, and Pereizne.
Russia draws on reserves
Due to significant losses, political motivation, and inability to implement its stated plans, the enemy was forced to bring in additional reserves. In particular, the arrival of about 1,500 military personnel has been recorded, who are planned to be used to intensify assault operations.
Liquidation of the Russian Federation
The main task of our units remains the timely detection and destruction of the enemy, despite the difficult weather conditions.
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