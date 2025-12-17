The situation in the Sloviansk area remains difficult but is under the control of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 11th Army Corps.

As noted, units of the 54th Mechanized Brigade, 10th Guards Brigade, and 81st Airborne Brigade are defending the areas around the settlements of Serebryanka, Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Pazeno, Siversk, and Pereizne.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,190,620 people (+1,150 per day), 2 submarines, 11,421 tanks, 35,172 artillery systems, 23,737 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia draws on reserves

Due to significant losses, political motivation, and inability to implement its stated plans, the enemy was forced to bring in additional reserves. In particular, the arrival of about 1,500 military personnel has been recorded, who are planned to be used to intensify assault operations.

Liquidation of the Russian Federation

The main task of our units remains the timely detection and destruction of the enemy, despite the difficult weather conditions.