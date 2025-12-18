Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,193,300 people (+950 per day), 1,432 tanks, 35,232 artillery systems, 23,758 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,193,300 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 18, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,193,300 (+950) persons

tanks – 11,432 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,758 (+0) units.

artillery systems – 35,232 (+27) units.

MLRS – 1,573 (+2) cases.

air defense systems – 1,263 (+1) units.

aircraft – 432 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 91,716 (+330) units.

cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 70,480 (+119) units.

special equipment 4,027 (+0) units

Read more: Khartiia on Kupiansk operation: Enemy breakthrough north of Kupiansk eliminated, over 1,000 occupiers killed