Khartiia on Kupiansk operation: Enemy breakthrough north of Kupiansk eliminated, over 1,000 occupiers killed
During the Kupiansk operation, Khartiia and adjacent units eliminated an enemy breakthrough north of Kupiansk and have already killed more than 1,000 Russians.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Khartiia’s press center.
"The occupiers are suffering the most from the ‘Vampires’ — heavy Ukrainian bomber drones," the statement reads.
Support for the front
The corps called on people to join the "Kupiansk Vampires" fundraiser via the link.
Background
- On November 20, Russian media circulated a statement by Russia’s chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, claiming Kupiansk had allegedly been occupied.
- However, AFU’s General Staff refuted the claim made by Russia’s chief of the General Staff, Gerasimov, in a report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region and Yampil in Donetsk region.
- Later, Russian propaganda resources also acknowledged that the Russian army’s "capture" of Kupiansk did not correspond to reality.
- On December 12, the DeepState project reported that the city’s northwestern outskirts had been cleared of Russians and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.
- On the same day, December 12, President Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk.
- The Khartiia brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine said 200 Russian troops had been encircled in the city.
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