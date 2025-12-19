In Pokrovsk, urban battles continue in southern areas, - Operation Task Force "East"

Urban fighting continues in the southern districts of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian defenders have repelled dozens of assaults and inflicted significant losses on Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operation Task Force "East".

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Combat operations

Over the past day, 81 Russian assaults were repelled in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East".

Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses and is forced to throw all its reserves at Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Filiya, and in the direction of Toretsk, Nove Shakhove, and Novopavlivka.

The enemy is attempting to infiltrate small assault groups in the area of Nikonivka and Pankivka, but these groups are being detected and destroyed. Defense forces are holding their designated lines.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, 123 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 101 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed seven UAVs, three vehicles, three motorcycles, and one piece of special equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 shelters for personnel.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person wounded, over 40 houses damaged, as well as administrative buildings and cars. PHOTOS

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses within a 24-hour period — 385 occupiers over the past day.

In addition, 1,003 UAVs of various types and 88 other weapons and equipment, including a tank and five armored vehicles, were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 27 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

Missile forces and artillery units carried out 1,119 fire missions.

Defense of Pokrovsk

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations are underway, and enemy forces are being eliminated in the urban area. Fighting continues in the southern part of Pokrovsk.

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In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. There have been isolated cases of enemy infiltration into the southeastern areas, but Ukrainian soldiers are detecting and eliminating the enemy.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and timely evacuation.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is attempting to bypass the town of Siversk in the Dronivka area. Ukrainian units are taking all necessary measures and blocking the enemy's advance.