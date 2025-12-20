Ukraine's main mistake was its unsuccessful media campaign on mobilization, while the influence of the Russian Federation is being overestimated.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to hromadske, this was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, during a speech at the LB Club event.

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He believes that defeat in the media campaign allowed Russia to "raise the temperature on mobilization issues."

Impact of the escalating situation within Ukraine

According to him, part of the escalation took place within the country—sometimes deliberately, due to the ambitions of certain individuals, and sometimes rashly.

"We destroyed our own mobilization. No matter what anyone says to the contrary, that's not true. We destroyed it ourselves," emphasizes the head of the Defence Intelligence.

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