Based on materials provided by Security Service of Ukraine, two more Russian informants who helped enemy bomb Kramatorsk have been convicted

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and Security Service investigators, two more enemy spotters operating in the Donetsk region received actual prison sentences.

As the investigation established, the perpetrators guided the aggressor country's air strikes on the Kramatorsk district, reports Censor.NET.

SSU officers detained Russian accomplices in January and June this year

One of the convicted is a 44-year-old saleswoman from Sloviansk, who "leaked" the geolocation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense strongholds and artillery firing positions to the Russians.

To find out the coordinates of Ukrainian troops, the informant covertly asked visitors to the store for information and then went out into the field to reconnoiter potential "targets."

The woman published the information she gathered on a specialized Telegram channel administered by Russian special services.

Another convicted person is a 41-year-old unemployed local woman from Kramatorsk who tracked the routes, schedules, and number of armored convoys of the Defense Forces heading to the front line for the Russians.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, two more wounded. PHOTOS

After her reconnaissance trips, the woman passed on information by telephone to her acquaintance, who lives in Russia and works for the enemy.

During searches, smartphones were seized from the detainees, which they used to coordinate their actions with the occupiers.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the informants were found guilty of unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction, movement, or deployment of weapons, as well as the movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

Taking into account their cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced one of the perpetrators to five years in prison and the other to five and a half years in prison.