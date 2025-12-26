Bank consortium to lend UAH 21.5bn to defense industry – NBU Governor Pyshnyi

Ukrainian banks have concluded a record-volume consortium loan agreement to support a defense-industrial complex enterprise. The deal brings together six banks (state-owned and private) that will finance the production of military goods.

National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andrii Pyshnyi said this in a post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Speaking about the details, Pyshnyi said the agreement provides for a UAH 21.5 billion loan for a three-year term, and the credit is secured by a state guarantee.

"I am grateful to the banks that responded to the NBU’s call to join the financing of the defense sector. Over the course of the year, together with the government and the sector, we worked out the necessary solutions to implement such a global project. Today, together with Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, we welcomed the consortium participants at the National Bank.

For security reasons, we are not naming the banks or other details of the agreements. When a just and lasting peace finally comes, we will certainly share more about this historic deal," Andrii Pyshnyi said.

Read more: "Priority sector for country": NBU governor urges banks to step up lending to Ukrainian arms manufacturers

According to him, consortium lending is a real tool that currently offers the greatest opportunities to implement large-scale projects, ensuring risk-sharing and stable financing in the required amount.

"The pioneer banks, I am convinced, will scale up their expertise and experience across the sector so that more such agreements appear. Especially since they already have successful experience of joint work to support key sectors of the economy. Earlier, the banking sector united to help the energy sector. Financing has already been secured for generation restoration projects with a total capacity of 1.3 GW. Overall, energy projects have been financed for UAH 33.5 billion during this period," the NBU governor noted.

It was previously reported that one of the priorities of the lending development Strategy is banks’ experience of financing the energy sector. In particular, in June 2024, 20 banks signed a joint Memorandum on the parameters of concessional lending for energy restoration.

Pyshnyi also recalled that the NBU had urged banks to more actively lend to defense-industrial complex enterprises, calling defense-sector financing a priority for the country.

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