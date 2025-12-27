RVC commander Denis Nikitin (Kapustin) killed in battle for Ukraine

On the night of 27 December, Denis (White Rex) Nikitin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was killed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the RVC Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Tonight, on the Zaporizhzhia front, our commander, Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin, died heroically while carrying out a combat mission. According to preliminary data, it was caused by an FPV drone.

All details will be made public later, as the details of the incident are still being established.

We will definitely avenge you, Denis. Your cause lives on," the post says.

See more: Police officer Andrii Vshestenko from Sumy region died while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

What is known?

Denis Nikitin (Kapustin) is a Russian far-right activist known under the pseudonym White Rex, founder of the brand of the same name and organiser of radical right-wing events in the past.

He was the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a unit fighting on the side of Ukraine and consisting mainly of Russian citizens who oppose Vladimir Putin's regime.

The RVC has repeatedly claimed to have carried out raids on Russian territory, particularly in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, as well as participating in combat operations on the front line.

The Russian authorities had previously accused Nikitin of extremism and terrorism, and he was wanted in Russia.