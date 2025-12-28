Major Yevhen Karas stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a tough character, is not prone to compromise, and will not accept decisions imposed on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Yevhen Karas, commander of the 413th separate battalion of unmanned systems "Raid," in an interview with Nataliya Moseychuk.

"Zelenskyy has a tough character. He likes this fight. If he saw Putin, he would not restrain himself and could punch him in the face," Karas said.

And if the US starts pressuring him to betray his country, he might even shoot himself, Karas believes.

Zelenskyy is the kind of person who could shoot himself. He is not a weak-willed guy, he has ambitions, Karas believes.

Recall that President Zelenskyy awarded Major Yevhen Karas with the Cross of Military Merit.