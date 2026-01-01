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Laying flowers and praying for Ukraine: Lviv marks 117th anniversary of Bandera’s birth
Today, 1 January, events will be held in Lviv to mark the 117th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists.
This was reported by the Lviv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET, citing "Tvoe Misto".
What is envisaged?
As noted, the event will begin at 2 p.m. near the monument to Stepan Bandera. The programme includes laying flowers and a joint prayer for Ukraine.
Residents and visitors to Lviv Region are invited to join in the events and honour the memory of one of the leading figures of the Ukrainian liberation movement.
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