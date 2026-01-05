Former MP Demchak detained in Germany, - SBI

In Germany, law enforcement officers detained a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the VIII convocation. The SBI put him on the wanted list for laundering proceeds obtained by criminal means.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

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Who is it?

According to Censor.NET's sources, it is Ruslan Demchak.

According to the SBI, he is also charged with aiding and abetting manipulation of the stock market.

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"After the former parliamentarian fled abroad, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv granted permission to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against him," the statement said.

Details of the case

In October 2025, SBI investigators completed a special pre-trial investigation and provided the defence with access to the materials of the pre-trial investigation.

In February of this year, it is planned to send the indictment to the court after the deadline for reviewing the case, which the court has set for 10 February inclusive.

At the same time, the simplified extradition procedure may take approximately three months.

The proceedings are being conducted by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Demchak case

As reported, in April 2024, NABU informed Demchak that he was suspected of illegally receiving compensation for renting accommodation in Kyiv at a time when he owned a property near Kyiv. This house was registered in his father's name, but the politician used it.

The politician was notified of the suspicion in absentia, as law enforcement officers were unable to establish his whereabouts. Therefore, NABU subsequently declared Demchak wanted, and the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested him in absentia.

In addition, the former deputy is a suspect in another criminal case. In August 2023, the Office of the Prosecutor General informed Demchak that he was suspected of aiding and abetting manipulation on the stock exchange and legalising funds obtained by criminal means.