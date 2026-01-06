Man killed as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, damage to homes and cars reported. PHOTOS

A 34-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling during the day

In total, the occupiers carried out 856 strikes on 29 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes on Ternuvate, Tavriiske, Rizdvianka, Zalyvne, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersia.

549 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Rozumivka, Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelenе, Pryluky, Dobropillia, Solodke, and Tsvitkove.

Seven MLRS strikes were delivered on Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

286 artillery strikes were carried out on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Thirty reports of damage to homes and cars were received.

Read more: Over past day, Russians shelled 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: two people wounded

Broken windows, damaged facades: Russians continue attacks on Zaporizhzhia

This morning, an enemy drone struck a private sector in one of the districts of the regional centre.

Several private houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Fortunately, no one was injured.







See more: Resident of Dobropillia killed as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTO