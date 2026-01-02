Over past day, Russians shelled 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: two people wounded
Over the course of 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 737 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, two civilians were wounded and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
In total, the occupiers carried out 737 strikes on 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the course of the day.
Shelling
- Russian troops carried out nine air strikes on Bilenke, Zapasne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Zelene, Pryluky, and Tsvitkove.
- 449 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Mariivka, Hryhorivske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Komyshuvakha, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, and Solodke.
- Four MLRS strikes were delivered on Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Solodke.
- 275 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, and Solodke.
There were 54 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
Victims
Two people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts.
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