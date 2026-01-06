Airstrike on Polohy district leaves four injured, including children
Four people, including two children, were injured in an enemy attack on Polohy district. Russian forces used a guided aerial bomb against the village of Mykilske.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
The Russians hit Mykilske with a guided aerial bomb, destroying a house and damaging a car.
Four people were injured: a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and two children — a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.
All the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.
Earlier, it was reported that a 34-year-old man was killed in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
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