Airstrike on Polohy district leaves four injured, including children

Four people, including two children, were injured in an enemy attack on Polohy district. Russian forces used a guided aerial bomb against the village of Mykilske.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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The Russians hit Mykilske with a guided aerial bomb, destroying a house and damaging a car.

Four people were injured: a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and two children — a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

All the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

See more: Man killed as result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, damage to homes and cars reported. PHOTOS

Earlier, it was reported that a 34-year-old man was killed in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.