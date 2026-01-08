Three people killed and two wounded as result of shelling in Kherson region, houses and church also damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, causing deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Stanislav, Bilozerska, Poniativka, Tomyna Balka, Charivne, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Sukhanove, Urozhaine, Darivka, Inhulets, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Sadove, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Osokorivka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Kostyrka, Lvove, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Yantarne, and the city of Kherson came under drone terrorist attack, air strikes and artillery shellings.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and seven private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, a church, and private cars.

Civilian casualties

Three people were killed and two more were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Kherson

"On the morning of 8 January, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district. Residential buildings were hit, damaging facades, balconies and breaking windows. No information about injuries has been received," reported the Kherson RMA.