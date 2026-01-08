Reduction of Russian oil imports to India limits Putin’s resources for war in Ukraine, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that India's reduction in imports of Russian oil is reducing funding for Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Sikorski made the statement after a meeting of foreign ministers from the Weimar Triangle with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Paris.

"I personally expressed my satisfaction with the reduction in oil imports to India, as this is what finances Putin's military machine," the Polish minister said.

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He added that it was important to quickly sign a free trade agreement between the EU and India. Sikorski thanked Jaishankar for his flexibility regarding sensitive trade sectors.

The Polish Foreign Minister also announced his visit to India next week to continue the dialogue with his Indian counterpart on current issues.

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Also, remind that Reliance Industries, the largest buyer of Russian oil in India, does not expect any deliveries of Russian crude oil in January.