Day in Kherson region: four people killed and 10 wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have continuously shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and various types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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On the highway near the village of Taras Shevchenko, the enemy struck a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old man was killed, and a 64-year-old man was wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital with mine-blast trauma, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his face and leg.

In Novovorontsovka, Russian troops deliberately attacked a police vehicle with an FPV drone, damaging it. Fortunately, no law enforcement officers were injured.

Read also on Censor.NET: Three people killed, two wounded in shelling of Kherson region, houses and church damaged

At around midnight, Russian troops fired artillery at the village of Tekstilne. One of the shells hit a private house where a family was staying. A 7-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister were injured. The children were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving all the necessary care. The boy was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his head, neck, torso, and forearm. The girl suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her legs. The children's mother also required medical assistance. The 34-year-old woman suffered a mine-blast injury, concussion, and acute stress reaction. The family's home was significantly damaged.

Shelling of Kherson

In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two women aged 39 and 44, and two men aged 33 and 47 were injured. All the victims were in their apartment at the time of the shelling. They suffered mine-blast injuries and concussions. Two apartment buildings were damaged.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the coastal part of the Central District with artillery. A café was hit. Three men aged 39, 51, and 57 were fatally wounded. Two other men, aged 41 and 36, were taken to the hospital. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds to various parts of the body, and broken limbs.

Consequences of enemy attacks









