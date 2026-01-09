State sold 460 hectares in Carpathians to OPFL deputy Lovochkin for 2,000 hryvnias per hundred square metres

On 8 January 2026, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) sold 460 hectares of land in the Borzhava mountain pasture (Zakarpattia region) for UAH 89.5 million.

This was reported by "EP" with reference to the auction results, according to Censor.NET.

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The land was divided into three lots

The publication reports that the land was divided into three lots, for which three auctions were held simultaneously.

Since the bidding took place in the form of a "Dutch auction" (starting with a starting price that gradually decreases until someone agrees to purchase the asset), and only one bidder participated in each auction, the sale took place at the lowest possible prices.

Who became the owners of the plots

Andrii Vinhranovskyi purchased a 26.7366-hectare plot for 5.4 million hryvnias (starting price 10.4 million hryvnias). He also became the owner of 199.1488 hectares, paying 39.1 million hryvnias at a starting price of 75.2 million hryvnias.

A plot of land with an area of 234.77 hectares was purchased by Ihor Vlasiuk for 45 million hryvnias (starting price 88.2 million hryvnias).

Thus, the average cost of one hundred square metres of land purchased at auction is about 2,000 hryvnias.

It is noted that in November 2024, ARMA expected to receive more than UAH 1 billion for these lands.

Read more: Misappropriation of 18 hectares of land worth over UAH 160 million: preventive measure imposed on private company director

Connections with Lovochkin

According to Opendatabot, Vinhranovskyi is the owner of "Ombri Investment" LLC, which is part of the "Lovochkin family corporate group." He is also the husband of Yulia Lovochkina.

Vlasiuk is the founder of "Borzhava Eset" LLC, whose ultimate beneficial owner is Vinhranovskyi.

In August 2025, Bihus published an article stating that Serhii Lovochkin was planning to build the "Borzhava" ski resort.

Read more: Lovochkin’s ex-wife says he threatens her and interferes with her current partner’s military service (updated)