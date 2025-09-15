Misappropriation of 18 hectares of land worth over UAH 160 million: preventive measure imposed on private company director

On September 15, 2025, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially granted a motion filed by NABU detectives and approved by an SAPO prosecutor, imposing a preventive measure against the director of a private company — one of the suspects in a case involving the unlawful acquisition and subsequent laundering of 18 hectares of state-owned land with a market value exceeding UAH 160 million.

Detention with bail option

The court ruled to remand the individual in custody, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

Earlier, the court had imposed preventive measures on four other suspects:

a Kyiv-based developer — bail set at UAH 100 million with procedural obligations imposed;

a lawyer acting in the interests of a former MP — custody with the alternative of UAH 10 million bail;

another lawyer — UAH 9 million bail;

a former head of a regional office of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre of Ukraine — custody with the alternative of UAH 6 million bail.

Case details

According to NABU, in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between a former MP and the developer over control of an agricultural wholesale market in the Kyiv suburbs, the developer conceived a scheme to transfer market assets to entities under her control.

"To execute the criminal plan, officials of the Main Directorate of the State Geocadastre in Kyiv region unlawfully introduced changes into the State Land Cadastre, which allowed the agency to dispose of a land plot of over 150 hectares hosting the wholesale market. The land was subsequently leased to a company controlled by the developer," the statement said.

The company’s director later renounced part of the leased land in favor of nine predetermined individuals, who, based on an order signed by the acting head of the Kyiv regional Geocadastre, and in violation of land legislation, these individuals received ownership of nine land plots totaling 18 hectares.

The plots were later sold through fictitious transactions to three companies linked to the developer.

As part of resolving the conflict, the developer and the former MP signed a memorandum ("understanding") on the joint use of the land, including for construction. In September 2021, a trusted associate of the ex-MP became one of the beneficiaries of the companies holding the land plots.

