HACC releases developer Molchanova on UAH 100 million bail, prosecutors sought 300 million. PHOTO

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on developer Vladyslava Molchanova in the form of bail set at UAH 100 million.

According to the court’s ruling, Molchanova must surrender her foreign passport and appear when summoned by the court and the prosecutor.

The prosecutor in the case had requested bail of UAH 300 million, but the court set a lower amount.

Earlier, the NABU and the SAPO uncovered a scheme involving the appropriation and subsequent legalization of 18 hectares of state-owned land with a market value exceeding UAH 160 million.

Later, a group of men in military uniform came to the courthouse to support Vlada Molchanova, founder of Stolitsa Group, one of the largest development companies in Kyiv, who was recently served with a notice of suspicion by NABU.