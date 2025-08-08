Case of purchase of drones for National Guard: Former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Haidai released on bail of 10 million hryvnia

The former head of the Luhansk regional and Mukachevo district administrations, Serhiy Haidai, and two other defendants in the case were granted bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

UAH 10 million bail was paid for Haidai to the account of this HACC, and UAH 2 million was paid for Vasyl Myshansky, commander of one of the military units of the National Guard, and Yevhenia Sydelnikova, director of Akopters.

The HACC noted that information on who exactly posted bail is not subject to disclosure.

At the same time, the defendants were subject to procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic bracelet.

Corruption scheme involving drones for the National Guard

As a reminder, on 2 August 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the people's deputies of Ukraine, heads of district and city administrations, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine were caught taking bribes.

In addition, the NABU reported that large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices had been exposed, with a current MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre reported that Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznetsov is among those involved in the case.

Earlier, it was reported that among the people exposed by the NABU and the SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhiy Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, at a meeting.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration in the Luhansk region, Andrii Yurchenko, and the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai.