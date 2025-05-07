State enterprise director took ₴3 million bribe for allocating land for construction – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served a former director of a state-owned enterprise with a notice of suspicion for accepting a bribe in the form of a discount on real estate in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NABU’s press service.

According to the investigation, in December 2022, the suspect signed agreements to allocate a state-owned land plot for construction. In return, she received an unlawful benefit from individuals connected to a Kyiv-based developer — a discount on the purchase of two apartments in the capital worth over ₴3 million. As a result, the suspect’s son and a close associate acquired the apartments in a Kyiv residential complex at a price more than five times below market value.

The actions of the suspect fall under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the NABU, the aforementioned individual is also accused of attempting to bribe the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine – for not terminating the aforementioned agreements and facilitating their implementation.