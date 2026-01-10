Britain to start production of Octopus interceptor drones for Ukraine in January

From January 2026, the UK will begin producing Octopus interceptor drones for Ukraine, which are intended to strengthen defenses against Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, this was stated by Defense Minister John Healey.

"Production of British Octopus interceptor drones will begin this month, which will increase Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian drone attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure," the British defense minister said.

The UK plans to produce thousands of Octopus drones every month and send them back to Ukraine to protect against further attacks by Russian drones.

Read more: Britain and France could send up to 15,000 troops to Ukraine after peace deal, - Times

Octopus drones: what is known

Octopus interceptors were developed by Ukrainian engineers and refined by British industry. They use data from the front lines to destroy Shahed-type drones before they reach their targets. These drones are inexpensive, quick to manufacture, and designed for mass production.

Each Octopus interceptor costs less than 10% of the price of the drone it is designed to destroy, providing Ukraine with a sustainable and scalable way to defend its skies. The drone's design is updated every six weeks to stay ahead of Russian tactics.

The Octopus program complements the UK's commitment to invest £600 million in Ukraine's air defense this year as part of a total military aid package worth £4.5 billion.