Agent who directed enemy ballistics at Kyiv’s thermal power plants and spied on Defence Forces has been detained

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained another FSB agent who coordinated air strikes on Kyiv's energy infrastructure and spied on the movements of the Defence Forces.

One of the main tasks of this suspect was to search for and transmit photos, videos, and coordinates of the capital's thermal power plants, which the Russians were using to prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The investigation established that the FSB's task was carried out by a resident of Rivne region, who came to the attention of the occupiers when she was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the agent was "sent" to the Kyiv region, where she visited local thermal power plants and recorded their technical condition after regular attacks by the Russian Federation.

Later, she was given another task: to travel to the Odesa and then Chernihiv regions to monitor the movement of echelons and columns of the Defence Forces.

To gather intelligence in the Odesa region, she first settled in a hotel room "with a view" of the local Ukrzaliznytsia railway station. From the window of her accommodation, the agent monitored the movement of trains carrying military equipment towards the front line.

Read more: Russian Federation attack on Kyiv region: two districts attacked, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, emergency power cuts in effect

The suspect then travelled to the Chernihiv region and rented an apartment near the motorway. She installed a telephone camera with remote access for the FSB on the windowsill of her temporary accommodation.

With the help of the video device, the Russian special services hoped to track the number and types of military equipment heading to the front line.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the agent in the Chernihiv region. Two smartphones, removable SIM cards and other evidence of working for the enemy were seized from her.

Based on the evidence gathered, Security Service investigators informed the suspect that she was suspected of high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail.

She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.











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