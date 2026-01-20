Russian Federation attack on Kyiv region: two districts attacked, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, emergency power cuts in effect

On the night of 20 January, Russian troops attacked the Bucha and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region, killing one man. Civilian infrastructure has also been damaged, and emergency power cuts are in effect in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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"Another crime committed by the enemy has once again brought destruction and pain. Two districts of the region, Bucha and Brovary, have been affected. A total of 15 civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Kyiv region," the statement said.

Bucha district

It is noted that the Bucha district was the most affected.

"A 50-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but they were unable to save him. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Russians attacked Kyiv region: man killed in Bucha district, petrol station premises damaged

Three petrol stations and four vehicles were also damaged.

Brovary district

Three private houses, a enterprise and farm outbuildings were damaged in the Brovary district. There were no casualties or injuries.

Emergency power cuts

It is reported that emergency power cuts have been implemented in the region due to the consequences of the strike. All services are working on site, and the consequences are being eliminated and the damage recorded.

Read more: Ruscists attacked with Zircon, ballistic and cruise missiles: air defence forces neutralised 342 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

"The air raid alert is still in effect in some areas of the Kyiv region. I urge residents of the region not to ignore the danger signals, to remain in safe places and to protect themselves and their loved ones," Kalashnyk added.

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