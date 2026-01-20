Russian Federation attack on Kyiv region: two districts attacked, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, emergency power cuts in effect
On the night of 20 January, Russian troops attacked the Bucha and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region, killing one man. Civilian infrastructure has also been damaged, and emergency power cuts are in effect in the region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Another crime committed by the enemy has once again brought destruction and pain. Two districts of the region, Bucha and Brovary, have been affected. A total of 15 civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Kyiv region," the statement said.
Bucha district
It is noted that the Bucha district was the most affected.
"A 50-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but they were unable to save him. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.
Three petrol stations and four vehicles were also damaged.
Brovary district
Three private houses, a enterprise and farm outbuildings were damaged in the Brovary district. There were no casualties or injuries.
Emergency power cuts
It is reported that emergency power cuts have been implemented in the region due to the consequences of the strike. All services are working on site, and the consequences are being eliminated and the damage recorded.
"The air raid alert is still in effect in some areas of the Kyiv region. I urge residents of the region not to ignore the danger signals, to remain in safe places and to protect themselves and their loved ones," Kalashnyk added.
What preceded this?
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels report on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the difficult energy situation.
- 5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was left without water.
- The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.
- In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.
- As a result of the nighttime enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was hit.
- A critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was attacked.
- An industrial facility was hit in the Poltava region.
- Four people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.
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