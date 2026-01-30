Kyiv police shut down fraudulent scheme involving pseudo-production of drones for Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv police have shut down a fraudulent scheme involving the pseudo-production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine; two participants have been served notices of suspicion.

Law enforcement officers in the capital have uncovered a fraudulent scheme in which the participants, under the guise of manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles, took possession of funds belonging to a private company that supplied UAVs for the needs of the Ukrainian army, Censor.NET reports.

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Investigation details

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that two residents of the Volyn region, aged 19 and 18, were involved in the illegal activity, and payments from customers were received into their accounts.

In particular, using the brand of one of the well-known Ukrainian UAV manufacturers, online advertisements were posted offering customers the production of quadcopters. However, after receiving an advance payment, the orders were not fulfilled and contact with the executors was cut off.

Subsequently, a private company that supplies UAVs for military needs transferred an advance payment of 180,000 hryvnias to the fraudsters, and later another 430,000 hryvnias.

As a result of the coordinated work of investigators and operatives of the Darnytskyi Police Department, both participants in the fraudulent scheme were exposed and detained, and the money was returned to the owner.

Under the procedural guidance, the suspects have been served notices of suspicion for aiding and abetting fraud committed by a group of persons under martial law and on a large scale.





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