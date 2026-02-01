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Russians struck Sloviansk with three FAB-250 bombs: one woman was killed and another wounded, 14 high-rise buildings were damaged
Today, 1 February, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with FABs, resulting in one fatality and one injury.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the attack
It is noted that a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Kramatorsk, was killed in the strike.
Another local resident was injured.
Damage
As a result of the air strike with three FAB-250 bombs, which the enemy carried out on Sloviansk this morning, the following was damaged:
- 14 high-rise buildings,
- 3 cars,
- 1 Nova Poshta branch,
- 1 co-working centre.
Consequences of the attack
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