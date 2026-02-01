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News Shelling of Sloviansk
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Russians struck Sloviansk with three FAB-250 bombs: one woman was killed and another wounded, 14 high-rise buildings were damaged

Today, 1 February, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with FABs, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of the attack

It is noted that a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Kramatorsk, was killed in the strike.

Another local resident was injured.

See more: Russia strikes maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia: two victims. PHOTO

Damage

As a result of the air strike with three FAB-250 bombs, which the enemy carried out on Sloviansk this morning, the following was damaged:

  • 14 high-rise buildings,
  • 3 cars,
  • 1 Nova Poshta branch,
  • 1 co-working centre.

Consequences of the attack

Russian strike on Sloviansk
Russian strike on Sloviansk
Russian strike on Sloviansk
Russian strike on Sloviansk

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shoot out (17176) Donetsk region (5726) Slov’yansk (405)
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