Russia strikes maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia: six casualties reported

Today, 1 February, Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The Russians struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate two casualties," the statement said.

No other details are available at this time.

See more: Two people wounded as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Updated information

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to six people.

Among the victims were two women who were on inspection duty during the enemy attack.

It is noted that everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance.

Consequences of the strike