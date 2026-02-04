Trump and Xi Jinping had phone conversation, - Reuters

On Wednesday, February 4, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

This was reported by Reuters, citing Chinese media, according to Censor.NET.

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No details of the conversation are available yet.

Chinese media are not currently reporting any details of the leaders' conversation.

It is noted that the conversation took place on the eve of Trump's expected visit to China in April.

Trump and Xi Jinping last spoke on the phone at the end of November 2025.

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Xi's conversation with Putin

We would like to remind you that the day before, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video conference with Russian dictator Putin.

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