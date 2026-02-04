Enemy missile strike hits infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih
On the evening of February 4, Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.
This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.
Details of the enemy attack
"Kryvyi Rih. A ballistic missile attack on the city," Vilkul said at 7:21 p.m.
Later, at 8:01 p.m., the official reported that the enemy had struck an infrastructure facility.
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