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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Enemy missile strike hits infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih

Vilkul: Russian troops launch ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

On the evening of February 4, Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the enemy attack

"Kryvyi Rih. A ballistic missile attack on the city," Vilkul said at 7:21 p.m.

Later, at 8:01 p.m., the official reported that the enemy had struck an infrastructure facility.

See more: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day: one killed, wounded and extensive damage reported. PHOTOS

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