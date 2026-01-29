Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day: one killed, wounded and extensive damage reported

On January 29, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs. A woman was killed in Kryvyi Rih, people were wounded, and homes, infrastructure, and transport were damaged in several districts of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with UAVs. A woman was killed in Kryvyi Rih itself. Condolences to her family and loved ones. Three people were injured. Two women were hospitalised in a moderate condition. A man is receiving outpatient treatment. A private house caught fire. Another dozen or so were damaged.

Solar panels were damaged in the Zelenodolsk community.

See more: Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: man killed, child and woman injured. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

Drones and guided aerial bombs were directed at the district. Synelnykove, Petropavlivka, Pokrovske, and Mykolaivka communities were hit. Several fires broke out. Five private houses, outbuildings, a transport company, a medical facility, an administrative building, a gymnasium, a culture house, a fire station, and vehicles were damaged.

Nikopol district

The district center and the Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack. The Russian army used artillery and FPV drones. Nine private homes, three summer houses, two outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

Pavlohrad district

A bus was destroyed by a UAV strike.

See more: Russian attack on nine-storey building in Kryvyi Rih: fire extinguished, no casualties. PHOTO









