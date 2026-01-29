Russians attack private-sector homes in Kryvyi Rih with Shahed drones: one killed, three injured

During the day on January 29, Russian troops carried out an attack with Shahed-type strike drones on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

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"The enemy attacked residential areas of our city with Shaheds in two locations," he wrote.

Fires broke out, and an emergency rescue operation has been launched.

Read more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 12, including four children. PHOTOS

UPDATE

The enemy hit private-sector houses in two locations. As of now, the fires have been extinguished. Debris removal is ongoing.

Casualties

Two women and a man were injured.

"Construction materials will be delivered to the affected private-sector homes," Vilkul added.

UPDATE

"Unfortunately, an elderly woman was found dead during debris removal," Vilkul reported later.

As a reminder, on the night of Tuesday, January 28, 2026, Russian troops again launched a ballistic attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region: a civilian infrastructure facility and several cars were damaged. A 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured.