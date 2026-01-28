Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people wounded. Several boiler rooms have been shut down, and there are breaks in mains

On the night of Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Russian troops once again attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

According to him, two people were injured as a result of a ballistic missile attack on the city's infrastructure: a 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.

"Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance," Vilkul said.

There is no further information about the enemy attack on the city.

Updated information

As Vilkul clarified, the enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure and several vehicles. A 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured. The woman is in hospital in a serious condition, while the man was treated at the scene.

"As a result of the enemy missile strike, several large boiler rooms were shut down, and as a result of the water hammer, several large breaks occurred in the mains. At the moment, about 700 houses are without heating. We are working on restoration," he said.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih with missile: five people injured, including one-and-half-year-old boy (updated)

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.

Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.

Read more: Russian drones strike infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih