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Russian troops strike Kyiv region: 2 people killed, others injured. House on fire
On the night of Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Russian troops once again attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram chennel by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on civilians
As noted, a man and a woman were killed in the Bilohorod community as a result of the attack.
Four more people sought medical attention. A young woman and two children suffered acute stress reactions, and a man was poisoned by combustion products.
All victims were promptly provided with the necessary assistance on site.
Psychologists are working with the people, and medics continue to be on duty.
A fire broke out
The fire in the residential building has been contained.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.
- In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.
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