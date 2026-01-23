Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: man killed, child and woman injured

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, Samar, and Kamianske districts, using FPV drones, artillery, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs. One person was killed, others were wounded, and there was significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported on the situation as of the morning, Censor.NET reports.

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Nikopol district

Casualties

In the Nikopol area, a 72-year-old man was killed. Sincere condolences to his family. Two more people were injured in the attacks. An 11-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman will recover at home.

See more: Russians attacked agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region: four civilians were wounded during second strike. PHOTO

Destruction

The enemy struck the area throughout the day, deploying FPV drones and artillery. Explosions rocked the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove. As a result, 17 private houses and 13 outbuildings were damaged, with one destroyed. Greenhouses and vehicles were also damaged.

Synelnykove district

Destruction

The enemy directed UAVs and guided aerial bombs (KABs) at the Synelnykove area. The communities of Synelnykove, Pokrov, Zaitsevska, and Rozdorska were hit. Infrastructure, five homes, and a shop were damaged.

See also: Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and Grad rockets: two injured

Samar district

The Mahdalynivka community of the Samar district was also hit, with the enemy targeting it with a drone. A private house was damaged.

Kamianske district

In the Zatyshne community of the Kamianske district, infrastructure was damaged due to a UAV attack, while a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze.

See more: Russians strike Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS (updated)











