Russians strike Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one killed, nine wounded

Russian troops shelled Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district, leaving one person dead and others injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Komyshuvakha

It is noted that the enemy attacked Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. The occupiers carried out four strikes on Komyshuvakha.

As a result of the attack, private houses were damaged.

Watch more: Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia: three deaths have been reported so far. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Killed and wounded

It was initially reported that two women were injured in the Russian shelling. Both are in moderate condition.

Fedorov later reported that the number of casualties from the enemy attack had increased: one person was killed and four were injured.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 29 settlements under enemy strikes, three wounded, destruction. PHOTO

The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Updated information

According to the latest information, the number of people wounded in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha has risen to nine.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said the strike damaged 24 private homes and outbuildings. Rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of one of the private homes.

In addition, while inspecting the scene, emergency workers found a person under the rubble, extricated them, and handed them over to an emergency medical team.

It is reported that rescuers have eliminated all fire hotspots; emergency services are working at the scene, and inspections of the area and damaged facilities are ongoing.

Aftermath of the attack













