Russian attack on nine-storey building in Kryvyi Rih: fire extinguished, no casualties

Fortunately, no one was injured in an evening drone strike on a nine-story building in Kryvyi Rih. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the apartment and on the balconies. They evacuated 15 people to a safe place.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the Russian army also directed UAVs at the Lozuvatsk community in Kryvyi Rih. No one was injured.

Read more: Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih for almost day: infrastructure was damaged, 4 adults and 3 children were injured

Shelling of the Nikopol region

According to the RMA, attacks on the Nikopol region continued. The area suffered from enemy artillery and "Grad" MLRS. The aggressor hit Nikopol and Marhanets.

Strike on Synelnykivskyi district

"The enemy also used UAVs against the Mykolaiv community in the Synelnykivskyi district. A private house was damaged.

Read more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 12, including four children. PHOTOS

There were no casualties or injuries anywhere.