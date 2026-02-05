Guterres calls on US and Russia to resume nuclear talks

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the need to return to negotiations on nuclear arms control without delay after the expiration of the START treaty.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

It is noted that the START treaty expired at midnight on February 4.

"For the first time in more than half a century, we are facing a world without any binding restrictions on the strategic nuclear arsenals of the Russian Federation and the United States of America, the two countries that possess the vast majority of the world's nuclear weapons," Guterres said.

He added that the destruction of years of progress in arms control "could not have come at a worse time—the risk of nuclear weapons being used is at its highest in decades."

At the same time, Guterres stated that there is now an opportunity to create a renewed arms control regime that will respond to current security conditions. He also welcomed statements by the leaders of the US and Russia on the need to prevent a return to a world of uncontrolled proliferation of nuclear weapons.

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The world now expects the Russian Federation and the United States to turn words into action.

I urge both states to return to the negotiating table immediately and agree on a new framework agreement that will restore controlled restrictions, reduce risks, and strengthen our common security," Guterres said.

What is an SNO agreement?

The START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is an international agreement between the US and the USSR (later Russia) on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive weapons, in particular nuclear warheads and their delivery systems (intercontinental missiles, bombers). The first treaty (START-1) was signed in 1991.

Basic provisions of the START Treaty:

Arms limitations: Reduction of nuclear arsenals to 700 deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers (HB), 1,550 warheads on them, and 800 deployed/undeployed launchers.

Verification: Control mechanisms include inspection activities, exchange of data on the location, condition, and number of weapons.

Transparency: Exchange of telemetry data during missile tests to confirm compliance with restrictions.

Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC): A body for resolving issues related to the implementation of the agreement.

SNO-1 (1991): Signed, leading to the nuclear disarmament of Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

SNO-2 (1993): Aimed at banning missiles with multiple warheads, but did not come into full force.

SNW-3/DSNW (2010): The last treaty, extended in 2021, which limited the number of warheads to 1,550 per side.

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