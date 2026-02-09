Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,247,580 people (+1,250 per day), 11,654 tanks, 37,056 artillery systems, 24,013 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,247,580 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 9 February 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,247,580 (+1,250) persons

tanks – 11,654 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles – 24,013 (+3) units

artillery systems – 37,056 (+12) units

MLRS – 1,637 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,295 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 127,962 (+413) units

cruise missiles – 4,270 (+1) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers – 77,552 (+113) units

special equipment – 4,069 (+0) units.

Watch more: Minus 15 occupiers and 4 cannons in Dobropillia direction: combat work of Phoenix unit. VIDEO