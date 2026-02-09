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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,247,580 people (+1,250 per day), 11,654 tanks, 37,056 artillery systems, 24,013 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,247,580 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 9 February 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,247,580 (+1,250) persons
  • tanks – 11,654 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 24,013 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 37,056 (+12) units
  • MLRS – 1,637 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,295 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 127,962 (+413) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,270 (+1) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 77,552 (+113) units
  • special equipment – 4,069 (+0) units.

Watch more: Minus 15 occupiers and 4 cannons in Dobropillia direction: combat work of Phoenix unit. VIDEO

Скільки окупантів ліквідовано 8 лютого

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Russian Army (11856) Armed Forces HQ (5162) liquidation (3057) elimination (7327)
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