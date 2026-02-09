Russians strike four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region 27 times: three injured

Throughout Monday, February 9, Russian troops carried out 27 strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used a missile, drones and artillery. Three people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia attacked four districts

"The enemy attacked four districts — Synelnykove, Nikopol, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. In total, it carried out 27 strikes," the statement said.

See more: Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast and wounded eight others as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks

In the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykove district, shelling destroyed a private house and damaged more than a dozen others. Two women aged 71 and 63 were injured.

In the Nikopol district, the district center as well as the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities came under enemy strikes. A 59-year-old man was injured. Eight private homes, a farm and solar panels were damaged.

Russian shelling also hit the city of Dnipro, the Sviatovasylivka community in Dnipro district, as well as the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district.

See more: Russian forces strike Dnipropetrovsk region: child wounded. PHOTO