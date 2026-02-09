Czech company founded by DEVIRO co-owners to sell drones to India

Drone Industry

The Czech company U&C UAS, founded by co-owners of DEVIRO, one of Ukraine’s largest drone manufacturers, has signed a contract to supply UAVs to India, with a further prospect of technology transfer and setting up joint production.

The drone supply agreement was signed with TUNGA Aerospace Industries Private Limited, an innovative aerospace company from India, Militarnyi reported, citing a U&C UAS press release.

The Czech company specified that the contract was signed on February 3, 2026. It provides for the delivery of sample unmanned aerial systems along with a comprehensive package of related services, including professional training for pilots and operators.

"This contract is a practical continuation of cooperation launched between the two companies in November 2025, which was then recorded at the Czech Ministry of Defense, and marks the beginning of a new operational stage of Czech-Indian cooperation in unmanned technologies," the company said in a statement.

The partnership is expected to grow into long-term cooperation covering joint research, development and production of UAVs.

About U&C UAS

As Militarnyi notes, the Czech company U&C UAS was founded in July 2022 by co-owners of the Ukrainian company DEVIRO, which has been developing and producing military-grade drones since 2014.

DEVIRO is best known for its Leleka line of reconnaissance drones, which are among the most widely used Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs in their class, as well as its Bulava loitering munitions.

Read more: Ukraine opens up exports: By 2026, there will be ten export centres in Europe, - Zelenskyy

In 2024, the company launched serial production in the Czech city of Kolín and planned to produce about a hundred reconnaissance and strike drones per year at the Czech site.

India expands military cooperation with Russia

India is intensively expanding military cooperation with Russia, including arms and technologies, with joint drone production with Russia being discussed in particular. That is, some of the technologies or expertise India possesses may indirectly support Russia’s armed forces, although there is currently no direct contact with Ukrainian supplies.

At the same time, the sale of Ukrainian drones to India raises questions in terms of political expediency. India remains a country that, since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, has systematically avoided directly condemning the aggressor, abstained during UN votes, and continued large-scale economic and military-technical cooperation with Russia.

India, for a long time, remained the main buyer of Russian oil. Thus, the operator of the world’s largest oil-refining complex, India’s Reliance Industries, after the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, became the largest Indian importer of Russian oil, accounting as of the end of 2025 for about half of the volumes purchased from Russia.

In December 2024, the Indian company signed a 25-year contract with Russia’s Rosneft to supply up to 500,000 barrels of oil per day.

However, after the United States imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, Reliance said it would no longer buy Russian crude.

Reliance Industries has now started buying oil from Venezuela.