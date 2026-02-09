Hart Brigade border guards beat back ruscists’ offensive in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction

Border guard drone pilots of the 1st Border Detachment of the Hart Brigade blocked occupiers’ attempts to break through Ukraine’s state border in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, following the failed attack, units of the Russian occupation forces are preparing forces for attempts to resume the offensive they carried out in January.

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To prevent the regrouping of enemy forces, Ukrainian defenders are continuously striking the enemy’s communications, vehicles, and elements of communications and command and control.

In particular, the following have been destroyed:

5 vehicles transporting enemy personnel;

an ammunition depot;

3 antennas.

Border guards shared footage of their strikes on their official Telegram channel.

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