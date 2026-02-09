Hart Brigade border guards beat back ruscists’ offensive in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction
Border guard drone pilots of the 1st Border Detachment of the Hart Brigade blocked occupiers’ attempts to break through Ukraine’s state border in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.
According to Censor.NET, following the failed attack, units of the Russian occupation forces are preparing forces for attempts to resume the offensive they carried out in January.
To prevent the regrouping of enemy forces, Ukrainian defenders are continuously striking the enemy’s communications, vehicles, and elements of communications and command and control.
In particular, the following have been destroyed:
- 5 vehicles transporting enemy personnel;
- an ammunition depot;
- 3 antennas.
Border guards shared footage of their strikes on their official Telegram channel.
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